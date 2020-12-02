Sinas orders NOSUs to join drive vs ‘HVTs’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PHILIPPINE National Police chief, General Debold M. Sinas has ordered all PNP National Operational Support Units or NOSUs to join their war on drug in full coordination with the PNP Drug Enforcement Group and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Given the green light by the PNP chief to go after HVTs and those involved in the trafficking of one kilo of shabu or above were the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group headed by Major Gen. Joel Napoleon Coronel; the PNP Intelligence Group under Colonel Warren de Leon; the PNP Highway Patrol Group headed by Brigadier Gen. Alexander Tagum; the PNP Special Action Force led by Major Gen. Bernabe Balba; and the Maritime Group headed by Brig. Gen. Omega Jireh Fidel.

However, he said that these units will only be allowed to conduct their own anti-illegal drug operations in full coordination with the PNP-DEG headed by Brigadier Gen. Ronald O. Lee and the PDEA under Director General Wilkins M. Villanueva.

The PNP chief told the Journal Group that members of these NOSUs who will undertake anti-narcotics operations will also be subjected to a thorough vetting process as part of their internal cleansing program.

Sinas earlier ordered the revitalization of the different PNP drug enforcement units in order for them to focus their sight on so-called ‘high-value targets/individuals’ and in the identification and neutralization of the remaining ‘Ninja/Narco-Cops’ as well as their networks.

He also ordered his trusted men to ensure that their DEUs will be manned by personnel with no reported or suspected involvement in illegal drugs to ensure their integrity. At the same time, he ordered a strict vetting of all anti-narcotics agents.

“We are further strengthening our disciplinary mechanism and penalize erring policemen as we implement a strict ‘No-Take Policy’ on illegal funds from drug lords, gambling lords and other illegal sources of fund,” Sinas said.

He assured the citizenry that any member of the PNP who will be involved in corrupt practices will not be tolerated and will be investigated and dismissed immediately from the police force if found guilty.

The PNP chief explained his decision to again allow PNP-NOSUs to engage in big-time anti-illegal drug operations “For example, ang CIDG, malawak ang network niyan. Pag me nahagilap sila na drugs, sila ang lead office dito. Ang guidance ko lang, wag silang makipagkompetensiya sa local police authorities,” he said.

The same is true with the Maritime Group which can operate against drug traffickers using the country’s piers, harbors and sealanes and the PNP-HPG which may operate on drug syndicates transporting shabu thru the use of motor vehicles or motorcycles.

Sinas said the PNP-IG now headed by Col. de Leon may also conduct their own anti-drug operations once they stumble upon HVTs while conducting counter-terror operations in the country.

“All operatives of these NOSUs who will engaged in anti-narcotics operations will undergo a strict vetting and they will be in trouble once they fail to observe all police guidelines when it comes to the conduct of anti-illegal drug operations,” Sinas said.

He said that the PNP Directorate for Operations headed by Major Gen. Alfred S. Corpus is now finalizing the memorandum regarding the NOSUs’ participation in the PNP’s war on drugs.

Publication Source : People's Tonight