Sinas orders PNP reorganization

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PHILIPPINE National Police chief, General Debold M. Sinas yesterday announced the designation of 23 senior police officials to positions of major responsibility in the organization which he said was triggered by the impending retirement of seven officers who all have applied for non-duty status ahead of their 56th birthday.

The reorganization saw new directors of the Police Regional Office 6 in Western Visayas , PRO7 in Central Visayas and PRO9 in Western Mindanao as well as the Manila, Quezon City and Northern Police Districts being named as well as others being designated to new positions in the PNP Directorial Staff, PROs and National Support Units.

Named as new PRO6 director was erstwhile MPD director, Brigadier Gen. Rolando F. Miranda of Philippine Military Academy Class 1990 while another PMA Class 1990 member, erstwhile NPD director, Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Genaro E. Ylagan was designated as the new PRO9 director. On the other hand, erstwhile QCPD director, Brig. Gen. Ronnie S. Montejo of PNP Academy Class 1989 was named as new PRO7 director.

Miranda was replaced as MPD director by Brig. Gen. Leo M. Francisco of PMA Class 1992 while the new NPD director is Brig. Gen. Eliseo DC Cruz, also of PMA Class 1990. The incoming QCPD director is Brig. Gen. Danilo P. Macerin of PNPA Class 1991.

Also designated to their new positions were Brig. Gen. Alexander J. Sampaga of PNPA Class 1989; who is now the director of the Center for Police Strategy and Management; Brig. Gen. Walter E. Castillejos as the new PNP Director for Plans; erstwhile PRO9 director, Brig. Gen. Jesus D. Cambay Jr. of PMA Class 1989 as the new deputy director of the PNP Directorate for Integrated Police Operations-Southern Luzon; erstwhile PRO7 director, Brig. Gen. Albert Ignatius D. Ferro, also of PMA Class 1989 as the new PNP Director for Information Communications and Technology Management;

Colonel Rommel Francisco D. Marbil of PMA Class 1991 as the new Executive Officer of the PNP-DPL; Brig. Gen. Antonio P. Yarra of PMA Class 1991 as the new Deputy Regional Director for Operations of the National Capital Region Police Office; Brig. Gen. Florencio T. Ortilla of PMA Class 1990 as the new NCRPO Deputy Regional Director for Administration;

Brig. Gen. Ronaldo E. Olay of PMA Class 1990 as the new PNP Deputy Director for Operations; Colonel Arcadio A. Jamora Jr. as the new Acting Commandant of Cadets of the PNP Academy; former PNP spokesman, Col. Ysmael S. Yu Jr. of PMA Class 1992 as the new DRDA of the Police Regional Office 4-A in Calabarzon region; Brig. Gen. Conrado P. Gongon Jr. of PMA Class 1991 as the new director of the PNP Communications and Electronics Service;

Col. Jose S. Hidalgo Jr. as acting Executive Officer of the PNP-DIPO Western Mindanao; erstwhile PRO6 director, Brig. Gen. Rene P. Pamuspusan of PMA Class 1988 as the new PNP Deputy Director for Plans; Col. Narciso D. Domingo as the acting DRDA of the PRO3 in Central Luzon; Col. Juan B. Añonuevo as the new Executive Officer of the PNP DIPO Northern Luzon; Brig. Gen. Herminio S. Tadeo Jr. of PMA Class 1988 as new PNP Deputy Director for Human Resource and Doctrine Development; and Brig. Gen. Armando S. de Leon of PMA Class 1991 as the new DICTM deputy director

Gen. Sinas said the new designations followed his approval of the non-duty status of seven police star-rank officers namely Major Gen. Celso I. Pestaño (PMA CLass 1988) of the PNP-DICTM; Maj. Gen. Jonas B. Calleja (a classmate from PMA Class 1987 of Gen. Sinas) of the PNP-DPL; Brig. Gen. Mario N. Rariza Jr., (PNPA Class 1988 the deputy director of DIPO-Southern Luzon; Brig. Gen. Joy B. Runes of the PNP-CES; Brig. Gen. Restito P. Gatera of the Police Security and Protection Group; Brig. Gen. Edgar S. Monsalve of the PNP Intelligence Group; and Brig. Gen. Wilfredo P. Cayat, the erstwhile PNPA Commandant of Cadets.

Brig. Gen. Monsalve was replaced as PNP-IG director by Col. Warren F. de Leon.

Sinas said the latest movement was recommended by the Senior Officers’ Placement and Promotion Board (SOPPB) primarily due to vacancies created by the retiring seven senior officials.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight