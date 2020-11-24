Sinas: Stop speculation on death of ex-Jolo top cop

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PHILIPPINE National Police chief General Debold M. Sinas yesterday ordered a thorough investigation into the killing of ex-Jolo Municipal Police Station chief Lieutenant Colonel Walter Annanayo in Maguindanao last Saturday.

According to PNP spokesman Brigadier Gen. Ildebrandi N. Usana, the top cop instructed the Regional Director of Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez, to give special attention to the investigation of the case “not only because the victim was a ranking police officer but also because his death is vulnerable to undue speculation that will only serve to muddle the investigation.”

“My appeal is for everyone to please allow the investigation to proceed and to avoid entertaining baseless theories and unverified information. After all, our common objective is to find out the truth and serve the ends of justice,” Gen. Sinas said.

“I am confident that sooner or later there will be a significant breakthrough in the investigation, perhaps a solid lead that will take us closer to the logical conclusion of this case,” he added.

Lt. Col. Annanayo was shot dead by still unidentified gunmen in Maguindanao. His killing came four months after he was relieved from his post for command responsibility after his men shot dead four Army soldiers in Jolo last June 29.

Killed in the shooting incident were Army Major Marvin Indammog, Captain Irwin Managuelod, Sergeant Jaime Velasco and Corporal Abdal Asula.

The Sulu provincial police office initially said the cops claimed self-defense, but later in a Senate investigation, the officers admitted they were not sure who fired the first shots.

Nine policemen involved in the incident were charged with four counts of murder and “planting” of evidence by the National Bureau of Investigation. All are now under Camp Crame custody.

Gen. Sinas said that the remains of the slain official were are home already. “Hindi pa namin alam kung me kinalaman sa incident yung sa Army case. Yung mga policemen-suspects ay nasa Crame at low morale sila dahil namatay ang chief of police nila.. Ang point here is not directly involved ang COP (Annanayo) sa murder case ng apat. He was just relieved due to command responsibility. But as of now, the PRO-BAR has no update sa ongoing investigation nila,” the PNP chief said.

