Home>News>Nation>Solo Parents Act passage assured

Solo Parents Act passage assured

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco5

A lawmaker on Friday said the House of Representatives will immediately approve next month the proposed law seeking to strengthen the Solo Parents Welfare Act of 2000.

Ang Probinsyano party-list Rep. Alfred Delos Santos, one of the principal authors of House Bill (HB) No. 8097, stressed this after the House of Representatives approved the measure on second reading before adjourning last Wednesday.

Delos Santos said he was happy with the widespread support for the amendments and vowed to see to it that these will be carried in the final version of the bill.

“Marami tayong naniniwala na ang bill na ito’y susi sa pagbangon ng solo parent-led families mula sa pandemya. This is due to the bill’s features designed to give solo parents sustained forms of aid. ‘Yan ang priorities dito at hindi ang one-time dole outs,” Delos Santos said.

Among the salient points of HB 8097 are the following:

• Make leave with pay available to any solo parent employee regardless of employment status.

• Provide scholarship programs to qualified solo parents who undergo nonformal education programs and full school scholarship to one of their children.

• Establish child minding centers in all workplaces.

• Enable working mothers to practice breastfeeding in the workplace.

• Prioritize solo parents and their children in the provision of livelihood, training and poverty alleviation programs.

• Guarantee social safety assistance in times of disasters and calamities to solo parents and their children.

• Grant qualified solo parents tax and other special discounts on purchases meant to support their children.

“Ang solo parents po ang may primary right and duty na pangalagaan at itaguyod ang kanilang mga anak,” he said. “Ang trabaho naman po nating mga mambabatas ay ibigay sa solo parents ang lahat ng assistance at opportunities na kakailanganin nila upang magampanang mabuti ang tungkulin nila sa kanilang mga anak. Tayo po ang support system nila.”

Delos Santos said the if the amendments will be approved, solo parents will have a strong fighting chance to uplift their circumstances and enrich their rights and privileges. “Ang ipinaglalaban po natin dito ay ang karapatan ng solo parents at ng mga anak nila na magkaroon ng magandang buhay bilang isang family unit sa ilalim ng maayos at wastong pagpapatupad ng batas.”

Publication Source :    People's Journal
Avatar
Ryan Ponce Pacpaco

Suggested Articles

Teodoro Locsin
A screen grab taken from Vietnam Host Broadcaster's November 15, 2020 live video shows Philippines Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin (L) standing next to the Philippines' Secretary of Trade and Industry Ramon Lopez as he holds up the agreement during the signing ceremony for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact at the ASEAN summit that is being held online in Hanoi. Handout / VIETNAM HOST BROADCASTER / AFP
World

Coup for China

People's Journal
- Huge Asian trade pact signed HANOI, Nov 15, 2020 (AFP) - Fifteen countries on Sunday signed a sprawling Asian
Donald Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses thousands of supporters during a campaign rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport October 28, 2020 in Goodyear, Arizona. With less than a week until Election Day, Trump and his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, are campaigning across the country. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
World

Biden says halting virus will take hard work, as Trump stumps non-stop

People's Journal
WILMINGTON, United States, Oct 28, 2020 (AFP) - Democrat Joe Biden insisted Wednesday he will tackle coronavirus from Day 1
Other Sports

GAB, MPD conduct illegal gambling raid

Ed Andaya
THE Games and Amusements Board (GAB), headed by Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra, will continue its all-out campaign against illegal gambling.
Nation

Cavite solon piched 30th deputy speaker

Jester P. Manalastas
ANOTHER member of the House of Representatives was elected as Deputy Speaker. Cavite Rep. Strike Revilla was elected as the