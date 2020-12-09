Home>News>Nation>Solon: Election of more deputy speakers move in right direction

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco3

DEPUTY Speaker and Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez on Wednesday said the election of additional deputy speakers of the House of Representatives was “a move in the right direction” since it will ensure equal representation of all regions and political parties in the country.

“We have imperial Manila always, and so therefore Speaker Lord Allan Velasco deems it necessary to make sure that there is representation from the 16 regions,” Rodriguez said.

It can be recalled that Velasco has expressed his commitment to ensure that the House under his leadership will be inclusive and united, making the lower chamber truly the House representing the people.

Speaking during the weekly Ugnayan sa Batasan media forum, Rodriguez—being a Mindanaoan and founder of Abante Mindanao Party-list—said he is tasked to address the concerns of the region. He also handles the legal and constitutional issues hounding the bills filed in the House.

Last Monday, the House elected nine new deputy speakers representing various political parties consistent with Speaker Velasco’s brand of shared leadership.

The nine are Reps. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental, 3rd District), Juan Pablo “Rimpy” Bondoc (Pampanga, 4th District), Eric Martinez (Valenzuela City, 2nd District), Bernadette Herrera (Bagong Henerasyon Party-list), Kristine Singson-Meehan (Ilocos Sur, 2nd District), Divina Grace Yu (Zamboanga del Sur, 1st District), Rogelio “Ruel” Pacquiao (Sarangani), Weslie Gatchalian (Valenzuela, 1st District), and Bienvenido Abante Jr. (Manila, 6th District).

