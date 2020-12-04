Home>News>Nation>Solon welcomes proposal to criminalize red-tagging

Solon welcomes proposal to criminalize red-tagging

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco4

HOUSE Deputy Minority leader and Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate on Thursday welcomed the proposal of Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson to criminalize red-tagging, and, his call for the resumption of the GRP- Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) peace talks.

“I agree with Sen. Lacson in criminalizing red-tagging, in particular for government officials and employees who use government funds and resources to vilify and attack progressives, artists, critics of the administration, the political opposition and even ordinary people just for espousing their beliefs,” Zarate, a Davao-based congressman, said.

“Government funds and resources should be used to improve the lives of the people and not to attack them with premeditated disinformation schemes, malicious innuendos, hearsays and fake news,” he said. “That is why we moved to defund the NTF-ELCAC and re-align the use of its nearly P20 billion budget to rebuild the lives devastated by the calamities and pandemic.”

“The NTF-ELCAC is just spewing lies using every platform available to them, without any credible, competent and admissible evidence that will stand in court,” he added.

“As we support the calls of Sen. Lacson, Sen. Francis Pangilinan and other peace advocates for the resumption of the peace talks, the challenge is now with the Duterte administration to consider this opportunity of finding a political, not the failed militarist, solution to the roots of the more than five-decade old armed conflict in our country,” Zarate stressed.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
Avatar
Ryan Ponce Pacpaco

Suggested Articles

Antipolo
Provincial

Malasakit at tulungan

People's Journal
Matapos umikot sa Lungsod ng Antipolo at ngayong wala nang operational na evacuation center sa lungsod, minarapat ng Lokal na
Nation

P3B earmarked for ‘smart campuses’

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
CONGRESS has earmarked P3 billion in fresh funding to enable “smart campuses” in 112 state universities and colleges (SUCs), Makati
Nation

More than 200,000 ordered to evacuate as ‘Rolly’ nears

People's Journal
MANILA, Oct 31, 2020 (AFP) - More than 200,000 people in the Philippines were ordered to evacuate their homes Saturday
Metro

2 criminology students yield kilo of marijuana

Edd Reyes
AT least one kilo of high grade dried marijuana leaves was seized by authorities from two criminology students in a