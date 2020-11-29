Step up drive to ban cluster bombs, world urged

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Philippines pushed for stronger global efforts to stop the production and use of cluster bombs.

It called on states-parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM) to get more countries to sign or ratify the convention during the first segment of the Review Conference.

Ambassador Maria Teresa T. Almojuela, Philippine Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, encouraged the Review Conference to adopt measures outlined in a paper entitled “Ways Forward on Universalization”, a document jointly prepared by the Philippines and Chile, which provides a comprehensive analysis of the challenges to promoting the treaty, along with specific forward-looking steps towards expanding the treaty’s membership.

The Philippines’ work as a coordinator on universalization or increasing the number of countries that adhere to the treaty is complemented by the country’s national efforts to promote adherence to the CCM, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

While the Philippines is neither a former possessor state nor a cluster munitions-contaminated country, Manila is a firm supporter of efforts to ban cluster bombs as part of its commitment to International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

Signed in 2008, the CCM is a legally-binding treaty that seeks to eliminate harmful effects caused by cluster bombs by comprehensively banning their use, production, stockpiling, and transfer; as well as providing assistance in clearing cluster bomb remnants and to their victims. The Philippines ratified this treaty in 2019.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Journal