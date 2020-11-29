Home>News>Nation>Step up drive to ban cluster bombs, world urged

Step up drive to ban cluster bombs, world urged

Cristina Lee-Pisco8

THE Philippines pushed for stronger global efforts to stop the production and use of cluster bombs.

It called on states-parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM) to get more countries to sign or ratify the convention during the first segment of the Review Conference.

Ambassador Maria Teresa T. Almojuela, Philippine Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, encouraged the Review Conference to adopt measures outlined in a paper entitled “Ways Forward on Universalization”, a document jointly prepared by the Philippines and Chile, which provides a comprehensive analysis of the challenges to promoting the treaty, along with specific forward-looking steps towards expanding the treaty’s membership.

The Philippines’ work as a coordinator on universalization or increasing the number of countries that adhere to the treaty is complemented by the country’s national efforts to promote adherence to the CCM, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

While the Philippines is neither a former possessor state nor a cluster munitions-contaminated country, Manila is a firm supporter of efforts to ban cluster bombs as part of its commitment to International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

Signed in 2008, the CCM is a legally-binding treaty that seeks to eliminate harmful effects caused by cluster bombs by comprehensively banning their use, production, stockpiling, and transfer; as well as providing assistance in clearing cluster bomb remnants and to their victims. The Philippines ratified this treaty in 2019.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
Avatar
Cristina Lee-Pisco

Suggested Articles

Isko Moreno, Honey Lacuna, Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala and Ernest Cu
Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna launch the school bus connectivity in Manila with (left) Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, chair and CEO of Ayala Corp. and Ernest Cu, Globe President & CEO. Photo by JERRY S. TAN
Metro

Isko issues EO allowing 30% capacity in churches, mosques

Itchie G. Cabayan
AN executive order allowing up to 30 percent of seating capacity in religious gatherings in churches, chapels and mosques was
PRCI Guests
PRCI racing manager Antonio "Oyet" Alcasid Jr. and other guests during the 19th TOPS "Usapang Sports on Air" via Zoom.
Other Sports

PRCI reaches out to GAB, racing public on several issues

Ed Andaya
THE Philippine Racing Club, Inc. (PRCI) will take the necessary steps to rectify any shortcomings resulting from its newly-launched mobile
Metro

DENR to continue rehab of Manila Bay amid flak

Cory Martinez
ENVIRONMENT Secretary Roy Cimatu has assured Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta and five other Supreme Court justices that they will not
Opinion

Present crop of MTPB source of pride for Manila

Itchie G. Cabayan
WHILE Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is generous in heaping praises and rewards to city employees who show utmost dedication and