Suspect in lawyer’s slay falls

JUSTICE Secretary Menardo Guevarra yesterday announced the arrest of one of the suspects in the murder of a lawyer in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City last November 23.

In a message, Guevarra disclosed that the suspect, a certain “Peralta,” is now under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

“I have been informed about it (arrest). The suspect in the murder of Atty. (Joey Luis) Wee in Cebu, a certain Peralta, has been tracked down and arrested in Laguna and taken into custody by the NBI,” Guevarra said.

For his part, NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin identified the suspect as Fausto Edgar Peralta, who was arrested Tuesday night.

Unidentified gunmen shot and killed Wee, 51, in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City.

Wee died while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital due to gunshot wounds.

Initial investigation showed that Wee was shot by the suspects in front of his office along J. Panis Street, Barangay Kasambagan.

Publication Source : People's Tonight