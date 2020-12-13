Taduran named outstanding personality in public service

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Rowena Niña Taduran was honored by the Gawad Amerika Awards Foundation along with the great thespian Nora Aunor and public servants Sen. Bong Revilla, Quezon City Rep. Alfred Vargas and Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando in its 19th year of recognizing outstanding Filipinos in different fields.

Taduran, a broadcaster, was named as Outstanding Personality in the Field of Public Service after being chosen among the numerous nominees by the Filipino-American board of the foundation.

“I am humbled by this accolade by the Gawad Amerika Awards Foundation because I don’t expect to be recognized for serving the public. I am just doing my best in the performance of my job because I know that what the people need is immediate help and protection,” Taduran said.

Taduran has been doing public service since she started in the media industry. She expanded her reach after being elected in Congress and has set up ACT-CIS action centers in different parts of the country.

Personalities from the Philippine government, health, education, sports, journalism and entertainment were given recognition at the awarding ceremony held at The Celebrity Center in Hollywood, California.

Due to the pandemic, Taduran wasn’t able to personally accept the award. Joey Sarmiento, one of the board directors of the foundation, personally gave the lawmaker her trophy.

The Gawad Amerika Awards Foundation aims to inspire Filipino Americans to be the movers and shakers of their communities by emulating the awardees.

Publication Source : People's Tonight