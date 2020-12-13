Home>News>Nation>Taduran named outstanding personality in public service

Taduran named outstanding personality in public service

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco10
Rowena Niña Taduran
Rep. Rowena Niña Taduran

ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Rowena Niña Taduran was honored by the Gawad Amerika Awards Foundation along with the great thespian Nora Aunor and public servants Sen. Bong Revilla, Quezon City Rep. Alfred Vargas and Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando in its 19th year of recognizing outstanding Filipinos in different fields.

Taduran, a broadcaster, was named as Outstanding Personality in the Field of Public Service after being chosen among the numerous nominees by the Filipino-American board of the foundation.

“I am humbled by this accolade by the Gawad Amerika Awards Foundation because I don’t expect to be recognized for serving the public. I am just doing my best in the performance of my job because I know that what the people need is immediate help and protection,” Taduran said.

Taduran has been doing public service since she started in the media industry. She expanded her reach after being elected in Congress and has set up ACT-CIS action centers in different parts of the country.

Personalities from the Philippine government, health, education, sports, journalism and entertainment were given recognition at the awarding ceremony held at The Celebrity Center in Hollywood, California.

Due to the pandemic, Taduran wasn’t able to personally accept the award. Joey Sarmiento, one of the board directors of the foundation, personally gave the lawmaker her trophy.

The Gawad Amerika Awards Foundation aims to inspire Filipino Americans to be the movers and shakers of their communities by emulating the awardees.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Ryan Ponce Pacpaco

Suggested Articles
Provincial

Pepito affects 5,730 in 38 Ecija, Aurora bgys

Steve A. Gosuico
CABANATUAN CITY – At least 5,730 persons, comprising a total of 1,616 families were affected by Tropical Storm “Pepito” in
Bong Go
Nation

Go itinulak reporma sa pensyon  ng militar, uniformed personnel

People's Tonight
NAGPAHAYAG ng pagsuporta si Senator Christopher “Bong” Go sa panukalang pondo sa 2021 ng Department of National Defense at ng
Nation

Cop sacked for rape of curfew violator

Bernard Galang
CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Police Regional Office 3 Director Brig. Gen. Valeriano De Leon has ordered the immediate relief of
Provincial

DOT hails Lonely Planet mention of 3 top PH dive sites

People's Journal
THE Department of Tourism (DOT) celebrates the mention of multiple Philippine dive sites in the Lonely Planet's article entitled "6