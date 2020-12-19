Taguig faces new lockdown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“WE may be facing a new lockdown and quarantine restrictions soon.”

Taguig City Mayor Lino Cayetano issued the warning following reports of numerous violations from establishments and residents neglecting the orders of no social gatherings, parties with multiple households, overcapacity in restaurants, bars that operate in secret and playing of contact sports like basketball.

“We are working hard to make Taguig City safe and open for business, having the lowest number of active cases per population. However, the freedom of movement in Metro Manila and the recklessness of some establishments and citizens has begun to compromise the gains we have made over the last few months,” the seemingly irritated mayor said.

The mayor added that he is still hoping that establishments and citizens should realize that their reckless behavior will bring Taguig City closer to another spike in COVID-19 cases and a possible lockdown that would harm both public health system and economy that they have been working so hard to rebuild.

“We have seen this before in Barangay Fort Bonifacio where we went from having 0 to 300 cases in a week. Early detection and active disease surveillance allowed us to contain that outbreak and have all 300 recovered,” the mayor continued.

He added that despite being aggressive in opening business, the city remains to have the lowest active cases per population in Metro Manila and around the world.

As of today, Taguig has seven cases per 100,000 population compared to the whole of Metro Manila with 22 cases per 100,00 population. The city has lower active cases per population compared to Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Seoul.

“We are on the right track but if we become careless, we will face bigger problems ahead. Let us stay disciplined and committed so we can continue to stop transmission, save lives, and be open for business safely,” Mayor Lino said.

