Taiwan pledges to donate P9.6M to Ulysses victims

TAIWAN pledged to donate US$200,000 (about P9.6 million) in disaster relief to help Filipinos affected by typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

The powerful storm was the third to hit the Philippines over the past three weeks that left massive damages on the island of Luzon. In Metro Manila, the typhoon caused severe floodings in many cities.

On behalf of Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu, Larry R. L. Tseng, director-general of MOFA’s Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, offered the government’s heartfelt sympathy to Angelito Tan Banayo, head of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, the ministry said.

Taiwan also said it is ready to offer further assistance to the Philippines during reconstruction efforts.Banayo thanked Taiwan’s government and its people for their generosity.

Taiwan has maintained friendly ties with the Philippines for decades, with the two sides concluding a memorandum of understanding on combating human trafficking last month in Manila.

The MOFA said the government will keep a close eye on developments in the partner country and take additional measures as necess

