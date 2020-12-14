Task force vs corruption to file raps within a month

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE task force created to probe corruption in the government may file appropriate charges within the month, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, head of the mega Task Force Against Corruption, revealed this yesterday.

“The mechanism for the efficient operations of the TFAC is in place and is now processing complaints and reports on corruption. We may be able to file a couple of formal charges within the month,” Guevarra said in a message.

“We’ll let you know the details later, pag for filing na,” he continued.

According to Guevarra, the task force secretariat has already screened and evaluated the complaints against erring officials and employees since President Rodrigo Duterte ordered its creation.

“We started receiving complaints and reports shortly after the President had directed the Department of Justice to create the task force,” he said.

Duterte recently directed the DOJ to investigate corruption in the entire government.

“I hope that all government workers, officials are listening. This is a memorandum from me to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra. The subject is investigating corruption allegations in the entire government,” he said in a taped speech.

“I will concentrate the last remaining years of my term fighting corruption kasi hanggang ngayon, hindi humihina, lumalakas pa lalo. Para na tuloy naging inutil ang mga opisyal ng bayan, na wala talagang magawa with the onslaught of corruption,” the President vowed.

Guevarra previously said that no one shall be spared, including those outside the Executive Department, from being investigated by the task force.

“The task force will investigate the acts of corruption complained of, regardless of who may be involved,” he said.

Publication Source : People's Tonight