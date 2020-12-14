Home>News>Nation>Task force vs corruption to file raps within a month

Task force vs corruption to file raps within a month

Hector Lawas4

THE task force created to probe corruption in the government may file appropriate charges within the month, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, head of the mega Task Force Against Corruption, revealed this yesterday.

The mechanism for the efficient operations of the TFAC is in place and is now processing complaints and reports on corruption. We may be able to file a couple of formal charges within the month,” Guevarra said in a message.

We’ll let you know the details later, pag for filing na,” he continued.

According to Guevarra, the task force secretariat has already screened and evaluated the complaints against erring officials and employees since President Rodrigo Duterte ordered its creation.

We started receiving complaints and reports shortly after the President had directed the Department of Justice to create the task force,” he said.

Duterte recently directed the DOJ to investigate corruption in the entire government.

I hope that all government workers, officials are listening. This is a memorandum from me to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra. The subject is investigating corruption allegations in the entire government,” he said in a taped speech.

I will concentrate the last remaining years of my term fighting corruption kasi hanggang ngayon, hindi humihina, lumalakas pa lalo. Para na tuloy naging inutil ang mga opisyal ng bayan, na wala talagang magawa with the onslaught of corruption,” the President vowed.

Guevarra previously said that no one shall be spared, including those outside the Executive Department, from being investigated by the task force.

The task force will investigate the acts of corruption complained of, regardless of who may be involved,” he said.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Hector Lawas
Hector Lawas
Court reporter for more than 20 years

Suggested Articles
Nation

RITM still studying saliva test for COVID

Lee Ann P. Ducusin
THE Department of Health yesterday said the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine is still studying the use of saliva test
Opinion

Maigting na paghahanda sa kalamidad

Marlon Purificacion
ISA sa pinakamatinding nagiging kalaban ng lahat ay ang pananalasa ng iba't ibang kalamidad lalo na ang malalakas na bagyo
Car
Residents clean underneath a car hanging from a steel gate after being swept away at the height of floods in Marikina City on November 13, 2020, a day after Typhoon Ulysses hit the capital area bringing heavy rains and flooding. / AFP
Nation

‘Ulysses’ kills 31, injures 26

Alfred P. Dalizon
POWERFUL typhoon Ulysses on Thursday night moved away from the country after leaving a swath of destruction which killed at
Nation

Anti-terror law not anti-freedom — DOJ

Hector Lawas
THE government has assured the public that the new anti-terrorism law will not curtail the people's right to stage protests.