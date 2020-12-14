TFA ban urged

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LAWMAKERS representing Ang Probisyano party-list are pushing for the approval of a consolidated version of a bill which will prohibit the manufacture, distribution and sale of high trans-fatty acids (TFA), considered the “tobacco of nutrition,” due to its adverse effects on health that could also complicate cases of coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19) infection.

Ang Probinsyano Reps. Alfred Delos Santos and Ronnie Ong separately filed proposals to control the production and consumption of trans fat-rich foods under House Bill (HB) 7200 and HB 7202, respectively.

Both bills are up for discussion and consolidation at the chamber.

“Mula ng nagkapandemya, mas nakita ko ‘yung importansya ng kalusugan. Hindi lang mga sakit ‘yung kailangan nating isipin, pati yung pag-aalaga at pag-iwas sa sakit dapat din nating pagtuunan ng pansin. Kaya masaya ako sa development ng bill na pinasa natin dahil ito ay hakbang papunta sa mas malusog na mga Pilipino. Sabi nga nila health is wealth kaya ‘yan ang ibibigay natin sa mga kababayan natin,” Delos Santos, a friend and ally of Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD), said.

HB 7200, or the proposed Trans Fat-Free Philippines Act, seeks to prohibit the manufacture, distribution and sale of partially hydrogenated oil (PHOs) and oils and fats with high trans-fatty acids (TFA) content, as well as processed and prepackaged food with PHOs and high TFA content.

It also punishes false “TFA-free” claims and material misrepresentation in applications with the Food and Drug Administration for a Certificate of Product Registration.

“Ang high intake po ng TFA ay direktang nagdudulot ng mga problema sa puso tulad ng coronary heart disease. Sa katunayan po, ang TFA ay binansagang ‘tobacco of nutrition’ dahil wala na nga ho itong nutritional value, eh nakakamatay pa. Hindi po tama na hayaan ang ating consumers na maging biktima ng mga produktong mayaman sa ganitong content. Kaya ito po ang ultimate goal ng HB 7200: ang magtaguyod ng TFA-free Philippines,” Delos Santos said.

He underscored the need for the government to actively help Filipinos have healthier options when food shopping since comorbidities make a person more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection, which has claimed the lives of about 8,700 Filipinos as per DOH report on Dec. 11.

Close to 410,000 others have recovered since the virus outbreak early this year out of 477,039 total cases.

“Bago pa po magka-COVID-19, libu-libo na ang namamatay dahil sa mga sakit sa puso kada taon. At ngayon, mas delikado pa dahil high-risk for COVID-19 infection ang mga may comorbidities like cardiovascular diseases. Kaya sa abot po ng ating makakaya, gusto nating protektahan ang publiko sa mga pagkain at bagay na makapagdudulot ng sakit sa puso. Isa na po doon ang mga pagkaing mayaman sa TFA,” Delos Santos pointed out.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight