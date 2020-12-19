Home>News>Nation>Thai test kits

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has turned over the 10,000 RT-PCR test kits for COVID-19 donated by the Kingdom of Thailand to the Department of Health (DOH).

The test kits were delivered to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr and Department of Health Director Maria Soledad Q. Antonio ceremonially received the donation from Thai Ambassador Vasin Ruangprateepsaeng.

The delivery of the kits marks the fulfillment of Thailand’s offer to all ASEAN Member States, first announced by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during the Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 Video Conference on April 14.

Also in attendance were Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Concerns Brigido J. Dulay, Assistant Secretary for Asian and Pacific Affairs Nathaniel G. Imperial, Assistant Secretary for ASEAN Affairs Junever Mahilum-West, Office of Civil Defense Assistant Secretary Hernando M. Caraig, Jr., National Task Force on COVID-19’s Spokesperson Major General Restituto Padilla (Ret.), Thai Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Mr. Thawat Sumitmor, and First Secretary Atipha Vadhanaphong.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
