Top DOJ prosecutor passes away

Hector Lawas11

JUSTICE Secretary Menardo Guevarra yesterday confirmed the passing of Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Juan Pedro “JP” Navera on Monday night.

“So very sad. He was one of our best,” Guevarra said.

One of the celebrated cases Navera handled as public prosecutor was the kidnapping and serious illegal detention case filed against former Army Major General Jovito Palparan.

Palparan was implicated in the disappearance of two University of the Philippines students in 2006.

He was eventually convicted by the Regional Trial Court of Malolos, Bulacan and sentenced to reclusion perpetua or a maximum of 40 years in jail.

After the promulgation, a fuming Palparan cursed Navera and the other public prosecutors.

Navera replied: “You cannot threaten us, general.”

Publication Source :    People's Journal
Hector Lawas
Hector Lawas
Court reporter for more than 20 years

