Top NPA leader falls in Caloocan

AGENTS of the Philippine National Police Intelligence Group on Monday captured a high-ranking New People’s Army leader-turned one of the most wanted persons in Cagayan Valley during an operation in Caloocan City, PNP-IG director, Brigadier General Edgar S. Monsalve told the Journal Group yesterday.

In a report to PNP chief, General Debold M. Sinas, the official identified the arrested suspect as Ronnel Mamauag Gabion alias ‘Ka Diwa/Macmac/Leones Infante,’ the 10th Regional Most Wanted Person in Cagayan Valley.

Monsalve said the suspect was tracked down in his hiding place in Bgy. Kaybiga, Caloocan City following an ‘intelligence-driven operation’ initiated by officers from the Regional Intelligence Unit 2 under its Comprehensive Plan ‘Ganas.’

Monsalve said that around 5:45 p.m. Monday, operatives of the PNP-IG, the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the National Capital Region Police Office arrested the suspect on the strength of a warrant of arrest issued by the Ballesteros, Cagayan Regional Trial Court Branch 33.

The PNP-IG director described the captured suspect as a member of the CPP/NPA’s Northern Front KRCV and is known as a vice squad leader of the NPA’s Danilo Ben Command under its West Committee.

The suspect will be presented to the court after a routine debriefing, said Monsalve.

Publication Source : People's Tonight