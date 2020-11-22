Home>News>Nation>Travel restrictions for foreign nat’ls eased

Travel restrictions for foreign nat’ls eased

Itchie G. Cabayan31

CHANGES in travel restrictions will be implemented effective immediately, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced yesterday.

The BI said that following the latest resolution of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), it has implemented the expanded coverage of foreign nationals allowed to enter the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, treaty traders and treaty investors, or those issued visas pursuant to Section 9(d) of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940 are allowed to enter the country.

According to the law, those holding 9(d) visas are alien businessmen who are in the country to carry on trade of commerce between the Philippines and the country to which he is a national of, or invest in an enterprise in the country. Also entitled to the same visa are the alien’s spouse and minor children, as well as the alien’s employees.

Also adding to the list of foreigners allowed are aliens with visas issued by economic zones of the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan, Cagayan Economic Zone Authority, and Clark Development Corporation.

