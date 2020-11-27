Tugade thanks ASEAN ministers for boosting PH infra projects

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEPARTMENT of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur P. Tugade has recognized the invaluable contribution, strong support, and solidarity of ASEAN Dialogue Partners, China, Japan, and South Korea in boosting the government’s efforts to usher the Philippines into the ‘Golden Age of Infrastructure’.

The transportation chief expressed, with full enthusiasm, his gratitude towards his fellow ASEAN ministers during the second day of the ASEAN Transport Ministers Meeting (ATM) and Associated Dialogue Partner Meetings held November 25, 2020.

The high-level activity is an annual gathering of ASEAN Transport Ministers and Associated Dialogue Partners, which aims to discuss progress and developments of various transport-related programs, projects and, initiatives to further strengthen partnership and growth in the region.

In his statement, Tugade highlighted the contribution of the governments of China, Japan, and South Korea in helping the country establish various flagship infrastructure projects under the Duterte administration’s BUILD, BUILD, BUILD Program.

During the second day session, which underscored the cooperation initiatives with Japan and Republic of Korea, Tugade mentioned several big-ticket projects that are being carried out through the assistance and support of the South Korean government, particularly in the sectors of Aviation and Airports, Railways, and Maritime.

“The Republic of the Philippines would like to express its appreciation and gratitude to all our Dialogue Partners in today’s ASEAN Summit. I express our gratitude to China, to Japan, and now, more especially, Korea. These Dialogue Partners have helped the Philippines achieve what it wants to achieve, and that is, the Golden Age of Infrastructure,” Tugade said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Minister of Transport and Infocommunications of Brunei Darussalam H.E. Dato Seri Setia Abdul Mutalib Yusof from the ASEAN delegation, while State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan H.E. Mr. Iwai Shigeki and Vice Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of Republic of Korea H.E. Mr. Myoung Soo Son served as the co-chairs for the Japan and ROK partner dialogue meetings, respectively.

