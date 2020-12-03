Home>News>Nation>U.S. hands over P3.6M in anti-drug equipment to BOC

U.S. hands over P3.6M in anti-drug equipment to BOC

People's Tonight3
Bureau of Customs
BOC Commissioner Leonardo B. Guerrero (left) showcases the donated equipment along with U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Country Attaché Christopher Adduci (center) and U.S. Embassy Director for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Kelia Cummins (right).

ON December 3, representatives from the U.S. Department of State’s Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration joined Philippine Bureau of Customs (BOC) officials for the handover of U.S.-funded equipment at BOC Headquarters in Port Area, Manila.

The three donated handheld drug analyzers, valued at P3.6 million ($75,000), will be used by BOC officials to counter drug flows into the Philippines.

In his remarks, BOC Commissioner Leonardo B. Guerrero stated, “This equipment will greatly contribute to our effort against illegal drugs.” U.S. Embassy INL Director Kelia Cummins noted, “We are pleased to have this opportunity to contribute to the Bureau of Customs’ operational capability.

