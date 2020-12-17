Velasco leadership built ‘stronger House’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SPEAKER Lord Allan Velasco said the House of Representatives under his leadership became a “stronger House.”

In his speech at the plenary before the Holiday break, Velasco expressed gratitude to the members of the House for working tirelessly.

“ 2020 has been a year full of challenges and upheaval, but with this also came a distinct opportunity to create a better normal for the country and our people,” Velasco said.

As the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the series of typhoons that hit many provinces, the House worked harder and pushed for the passage of important measures, he noted.

“After all that we have been through, I could truly say, we are a stronger House,” Velasco said.

Since Velasco’s leadership assumed office in October, the House has processed a total of 185 measures, with 7 Republic Acts and at least 20 more measures that are up for the President’s signature before the year ends, including the 2021 General Appropriations Act.

As Congress prepares to go on Christmas break, a total of 83 measures have been approved on third reading and 50 bills on second reading.

Session will resume on January 18, 2021.

“ I would like to recognize and thank all of you, dear colleagues, for all your hard work and perseverance amidst this pandemic,” he said.

“Never has the mettle and resolve of government and our public servants been collectively and consecutively tested in recent memory than it has been this year. Pero nandito pa rin tayo, lumalaban at nagtratrabaho,” the Speaker added.

Meanwhile, Velasco told his colleagues and constituents to still celebrate the holidays with simple celebrations that are full of hope, compassion, and charity despite the pandemic and natural calamities.

“Dear colleagues, we can never get tired. Being tired is a small price to pay in a country that has felt the brunt of climate change and yet refuses to bow down. This is a proud country and people. And it is our humble privilege to ease the burden of our countrymen,” he said.

“With all of you by my side in this struggle to make the Philippines a better place for our children, and the generations yet to come, the work continues.

But let us pause for the holidays to celebrate our reasons for the season – family, friends, good health, life. And most of all, love,” the Speaker added.

Publication Source : People's Journal