Velasco pushes House reshuffle

Jester P. Manalastas38
Lord Allan Velasco
Speaker Lord Allan Velasco

NINE more allies of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco were elected as new Deputy Speakers, as the House of Representatives reshuffle continues.

They are Negros Oriental Rep. Arnulfo Teves; Pampanga Rep. Juan Pablo Bondoc Valenzuela Reps. Eric Martinez and Wes Gatchalian; Ilocos Sur Rep. Kristine Singson-Meehan; Bagong Henerasyon party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera; Zamboanga del Sur Rep. Divina Grace Yu; Saranggani Rep. Rogelio Pacquiao and Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante.

Despite being high-ranking officials of the PDP-Laban, Pampanga Rep. Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr and Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel were removed as Deputy Speakers.

To date, the total number of Deputy Speakers is 29 surpassing the 22 of former Speaker and Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano.

Instead, Gonzales and Pimentel were elected as chairpersons of the committees on bases conversion and strategic intelligence respectively.

Other allies of Velasco who were given juicy positions are Sulu Rep. Munir Arbison as House contingent to the Commission on Appointment replacing Laguna Rep. Benjamin Agarao Jr.; Navotas Rep. John Reynald Tiangco as chairman of of the committee on trade and industry; Quezon City Rep. Alfred Vargas as chairman of the committee on social services and La Union Rep. Sandra Eriguel as chairperson of committee on Inter-Parliamentary Relations and diplomacy;

Also elected as new Deputy Majority is Pangasinan Rep. Tyrone Aggabas and as Assistant Majority Leader is AMIN party-list Rep. Amihilda Sangcopan.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
