Velasco, Romualdez lead lighting of House Xmas tree

Photo shows House Speaker Lord Alan Velasco (2nd left),House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez (left),Ako Bicol Party List Rep Alfredo Garbin Jr.(2nd right) and Cebu City Rep.Rodrigo Abellanosa (right) during the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree at the main lobby of the House of Representatives Monday night. Photo courtesy of JUN CABASAG

TO usher in the holiday season, Speaker Lord Allan Velasco and Majority Leader Martin Romualdez led the annual lighting of the House of Representatives’ Christmas tree last Monday.

In his message, Velasco emphasized that Christmas is “always about the spirit of giving and sharing,” especially amid these trying times.

Romualdez in his Christmas message said that “in giving may our hearts be filled with joy as we are reminded that our celebration focuses on the birth of our Savior who offered His life to give us eternal salvation.”

The Speaker recognized the legislators’ partnership with the CSFI in spreading the joy of Christmas and helping out less fortunate Filipinos.

Velasco requested Romualdez to light up the colorfully-adorned Christmas tree at the main lobby together with him.

Also present during the ceremonial lighting were Deputy Speakers Arnulfo “Arnie” Teves Jr., Juan Pablo “Rimpy” Bondoc, Eric Martinez, Weslie Gatchalian, Michael Romero, Ph.D., and Minority Leader Joseph Stephen “Caraps” Paduano, as well as some members of the CSFI.

Earlier in the day, Velasco addressed House members, officials, employees and congressional staff after the Eucharistic Celebration for the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary held at the chamber’s St. Thomas More Chapel.

The Speaker assured everyone that the House would still have its Christmas celebration no matter how simple it may be. “We assure you that the Christmas spirit remains and that the House of Representatives has love this Christmas,” he said.

The annual activity was organized by the House, in cooperation with the Congressional Spouses Foundation, Inc. (CSFI), which is currently headed by Speaker Velasco’s wife, Rowena Velasco.