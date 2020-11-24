Home>News>Nation>Velasco seeks end to typhoon death tolls

Velasco seeks end to typhoon death tolls

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco6
Allan Velasco
Speaker Lord Allan Velasco. File photo by VER S. NOVENO

AS the House of Representatives begins its probe on the deadly “Ulysses” floods Tuesday, Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said he wants the investigation to focus more on long-term solutions to prevent devastating death tolls and economic costs of future typhoons.

Velasco said the purpose of the House probe is to establish facts that could lead to corrective actions, and not to find fault.

“We hope to hear everyone’s side and get a clearer picture of the events that transpired when Typhoon Ulysses struck and caused widespread flooding in Luzon,” Velasco said.

“The aim here is to come up with solutions and legislation, if needed, to prevent the unnecessary loss of lives and properties during typhoons,” he added.

The country was hit by three successive typhoons—Quinta, Rolly and Ulysses—from late October to early November this year.

Typhoon Ulysses brought with it extreme rainfall, causing dam operators to release waters that flooded nearby areas.

The deadliest of this was the flooding in Cagayan province where officials released water from Magat Dam as levels reached critical levels.

Last week, Velasco—together with Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin

Romualdez and Minority Leader Joseph Stephen Paduano—filed House Resolution (HR) 1348 calling for an inquiry, in aid of legislation, into the cause of massive flooding that submerged the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

The resolution was referred to the Committee on Agriculture and Food, chaired by Quezon Rep. Wilfrido Mark Enverga.

The panel will begin its investigation on Tuesday as it invited officials of the National Irrigation Administration and the local governments of Cagayan and Isabela.

Velasco said the congressional hearing will focus on how to better address proper protocols and preparedness even before a natural disaster strikes.

“There will be more typhoons that will come our way, and we have to become better at preparations and in handling situations that call for sound judgement to prevent deaths and loss of properties from happening,” Velasco said.

Typhoon Ulysses claimed 73 lives and caused damage and losses to infrastructure and agriculture in Luzon worth around P10 billion, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Ryan Ponce Pacpaco

Suggested Articles
Metro

Stab-ridden gay found decomposing in Malabon

Edd Reyes
A DECOMPOSING body of a 44-year-old gay was discovered inside his sari-sari store Monday afternoon in Malabon City. Newly installed
Nation

4Ps assured of P106-B budget

Jester P. Manalastas
THE beneficiaries of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) will be getting P106 billion financial aid next year. This was assured
Mayor Isko Moreno and Levi Facundo
Mayor Isko Moreno discusses the launching of Manila Restaurant Week with permits bureau chief Levi Facundo. Photo by JERRY S. TAN
Metro

Isko to launch Manila Restaurant Week

Itchie G. Cabayan
MANILA Mayor Isko Moreno announced that the city government will be launching by mid-month ‘Manila Restaurant Week’ with the end
Italian teenager
Nation

Teen one miracle away from becoming 1st millennial saint

People's Tonight
VATICAN CITY (AFP) - A British-born Italian teenager who dedicated his short life to spreading the faith online and helping