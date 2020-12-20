‘Vicky’ accelerates as it exits PH; LPA spotted off Catanduanes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TROPICAL Depression (TD) Vicky accelerated as it exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, Vicky was forecast to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 24 hours but it is less likely to reach severe tropical storm category throughout the forecast period due to marginally favorable conditions.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 remained hoisted over Kalayaan Islands.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said that as 10 a.m. Sunday, a low pressure area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 140 km east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It added that the LPA is less likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, around 1,590 families or some 6,702 persons residing in 57 barangays in Regions 11 (Davao) and 13 (Caraga) were affected by the heavy rains and flooding spawned by Tropical Depression Vicky, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Sunday.

The report, signed and released by NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad, said around 1,328 families or 5,464 persons are now being sheltered in 58 evacuation centers while 43 families or 275 individuals are being aided outside.

It added infrastructure damage was placed at PHP105 million in the Caraga.

The agency also reported that six road sections and one bridge in Regions 8 (Eastern Visayas), 11, and the Caraga were affected by “Vicky”.

Eighty-three houses were damaged — 62 classified as “totally damaged” and 21 “partially damaged” in Cebu. Philippine News Agency