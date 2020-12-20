Home>News>Nation>‘Vicky’ accelerates as it exits PH; LPA spotted off Catanduanes

‘Vicky’ accelerates as it exits PH; LPA spotted off Catanduanes

People's Tonight9

TROPICAL Depression (TD) Vicky accelerated as it exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, Vicky was forecast to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 24 hours but it is less likely to reach severe tropical storm category throughout the forecast period due to marginally favorable conditions.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 remained hoisted over Kalayaan Islands.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said that as 10 a.m. Sunday, a low pressure area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 140 km east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It added that the LPA is less likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, around 1,590 families or some 6,702 persons residing in 57 barangays in Regions 11 (Davao) and 13 (Caraga) were affected by the heavy rains and flooding spawned by Tropical Depression Vicky, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Sunday.

The report, signed and released by NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad, said around 1,328 families or 5,464 persons are now being sheltered in 58 evacuation centers while 43 families or 275 individuals are being aided outside.

It added infrastructure damage was placed at PHP105 million in the Caraga.

The agency also reported that six road sections and one bridge in Regions 8 (Eastern Visayas), 11, and the Caraga were affected by “Vicky”.

Eighty-three houses were damaged — 62 classified as “totally damaged” and 21 “partially damaged” in Cebu. Philippine News Agency

Suggested Articles
Metro

Takbo ng MRT-3 itataas sa 60kph/hr

Jun I. Legaspi
ITATAAS na sa 60kph per hour ang takbo ng Metro Rail Transit Line 3 sa papasok na buwan ng December,
Mayor Isko Moreno and Levi Facundo
Mayor Isko Moreno discusses the launching of Manila Restaurant Week with permits bureau chief Levi Facundo. Photo by JERRY S. TAN
Metro

Isko to launch Manila Restaurant Week

Itchie G. Cabayan
MANILA Mayor Isko Moreno announced that the city government will be launching by mid-month ‘Manila Restaurant Week’ with the end
Nation

Atty. Larry Gadon to SC: Reveal Leonen’s SALN

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
CITING as a precedent the case of then Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, lawyer Larry Gadon on Saturday said he
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
World

Vaccine for all

People's Journal
BERLIN, Oct 25, 2020 (AFP) - The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday called for global solidarity