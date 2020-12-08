Video of cop pinning down traffic enforcer irks mayor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PALAYAN City Mayor Adrianne Mae “Rianne” J. Cuevas went ballistic over a video clip that went viral on social media showing an alleged drunk police officer pinning down a traffic enforcer on a road in the Nueva Ecija city last Monday.

The incident which was captured on camera and its video posted on Facebook occurred shortly after the lawman, identified as Corporal Enrique M. Fajardo, of Bgy. Malate, assigned with the Police Regional Office 4A (Calabarzon), smashed the head of traffic enforcer Fernando Pena with his helmet after the two got embroiled in a heated traffic altercation.

Cuevas, who was furious upon seeing the said video clip, posted it herself on her FB page and said such actions are not the hallmarks of a responsible cop.

“Kaya ko po ito ipinost dahil hindi ko masikmura na may ganito palang pulis na kayang alipustahin ang isang naglilingkod sa Lungsod ng Palayan na dapat siya ay kasama nating rumerespeto sa tao lalo na’t may edad na at naglilingkod lamang ang tao. Sana po ay huli ko na itong ganitong makita ko na ginagawa sa isang lingkod bayan,” said the mayor on her twin FB pages — Lungsod ng Palayan and Adrianne Mae Joson.

The FB post by the mayor on her AMJ page went viral on social media, generating 255 shares with 269 reactions — 122 sad, 83 angry, and 64 likes, including 22 comments.

A netizen named Rhoda Reyes reacted: “Naku! Gaya sa what happened sa US! Good thing he did not kneel down on the neck of the pinned-down person- otherwise he would have died! Respect, patience and love for peace should be enforced.”

To which Cuevas replied: “Correct Mam. I cannot swallow what he did. He is not one of us. He is assigned somewhere.”

The city mayor, in a phone call to this reporter yesterday said she pities”Tatay Penda,” the aggrieved elderly enforcer for what happened to him by just doing his job. He and his family are set to personally see the mayor for what possible assistance can be given to them.

Provincial police director Col. Marvin Joe C. Saro said the erring cop was immediately arrested shortly after the incident.

“Hindi naman nambugbog iyung pulis, nagkaroon ng traffic altercation at napalo niya ng helmet yung enforcer. Accordingly, nagkasundo naman na iyung pulis at enforcer. Sa administrative, kasuhan pa rin namin iyung pulis i-endorse lang namin yung case sa mother unit niya sa PRO4A,” Saro said in a text message yesterday to the Journal Group.

City police chief Lt. Col. Santos D. Mera Jr. said charges for violation of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code and slight physical injuries were already filed against the suspect before the city prosecutor’s office.

