Home>News>Overseas Filipino Workers>3 Pinoys abroad die from COVID-19

3 Pinoys abroad die from COVID-19

Cristina Lee-Pisco13

THREE Filipino fatalities caused by coronavirus 19 (COVID-19) were reported in the Americas, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) yesterday said.

The DFA also received reports of four new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new recovery among Filipino nationals.

To date, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 12,627; total fatalities at 866; total recoveries at 8,127; and total DOH IHR verified cases at 3,408.

As of yesterday, 12,627 confirmed cases were recorded in 83 countries/territories around the world; 3,634 undergoing treatment, 8,127 recoveries and 866 deaths.

The DFA said it remains fully committed to monitoring the situation of overseas Filipinos who are affected by the pandemic and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
