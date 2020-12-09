1 killed, another wounded in separate Batangas shootings

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP Gen, Miguel Malvar, Batangas — A man was declared dead in the hospital while another was wounded after they were shot in separate incidents in Lipa City and Sto. Tomas City on Tuesday afternoon.

Police Colonel Rex Arvin T. Malimban, Batangas police director, identified the victims as Nilbert Reyes and Resty Dela Cruz Quitchon.

Investigation by Lipa City police said Reyes was sitting inside the garage of his house on San Nicolas St., Bgy. Balintawak at around 2:30 p.m. when the unidentified suspect appeared from behind and shot the victim several times.

The victim was hit in the head, right chest, and right hip. He was declared dead on arrival at the Lipa Medix Medical Center by attending physician, Dr. Pedro Raymond Alday.

In Sto. Tomas City, police said Dela Cruz was shot by an unidentified assassin at 1:45 p.m. while on board his Yamaha Mio Sporty motorcycle with plate No.8817 and immediately fled on foot after the incident.

