114 most wanted persons, 1,137 firearms seized in Laguna

Camp BGen. Paciano Rizal – Laguna Police Provincial on Friday announced that intensified operations have led to the arrest of 114 most wanted persons, including the most wanted person of Region 2.

In 162 anti-drug operations, 190 suspects were arrested and 161,391.2 grams illegal drugs with an estimated value of P 1,122, 306 were confiscated.

The Laguna PNP conducted 2,320 checkpoints.

A total of 1,137 firearms were confiscated in 2,491 Oplan Bakal/Sita, 302 Oplan Katok, 562 Oplan Galugad conducted.

In 116 Anti-Illegal Gambling Operations, Laguna arrested 227 persons and confiscated P159,904 in cash.

The Laguna PNP also conducted 1,005 Oplan Bulabog as part of the anti-terror campaign.

Of 513 personnel subjected to swab tests, 151 tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 149 of these recovered while two are still active and currently in quarantine facilities. There were no fatalities.

The Police Community Affairs Development (PCADU) also conducted a blood-letting activity together with the Philippine Red Cross-Laguna Chapter. One hundred twenty seven PNP blood donors donated 87 bags of blood.

Project P.N.P SINAS (Pito Ni Petalio: Silbato Na Sasaklolo), an anti-criminality campaign, was launched to address gender-based crime incidents and empower women, teenagers, and children. More than 8000 whistles, P.N.P leaflets, and bookmarks were distributed provincewide.

The Laguna PNP also conducted a surprise drug test on 24 staff officers and cops led by Provincial Director PCol. Serafin F. Petalio II.

Publication Source : People's Tonight