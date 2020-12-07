13 held for ‘tupada’ in Batangas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DESPITE being under the strict General Community Quarantine (GCQ) in Batangas, 13 suspected illegal gamblers were arrested by authorities in two separate operations in Batangas City and Balayan town over the weekend.

Batangas provincial director Col. Rex Arvin T. Malimban identified the arrested suspects as Henry Dote, Ray Mart Avelgas, Juanito Bathan, Julio Antonio II, Napo Salustiano Delinia, Rolly Panopio and Nolli Panopio.

Seized in a raid at 12 p.m. in Bgy. Balagtas were two fighting cocks, two gaffs, and cash bet money amounting to P3,780 in different denominations.

Arrested during a raid in Balayan were Florencio Landicho, Joey De Jesus, Noah Tornejos, Rodrigo de Leon, Nestor Magtanong and Rodrigo Gomez.

Two fighting cocks, four fighting cock cages, a sling bag containing a medical tool kit, a clipboard with bet lists, and P2,649.00 cash money were confiscated at the scene.