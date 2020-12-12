Home>News>Provincial>P2.1M shabu haul in Angeles City

P2.1M shabu haul in Angeles City

ANGELES CITY – Policemen seized some P2.1 million worth of shabu during two separate anti-illegal drugs operations in this city last Friday.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano De Leon, Police Regionsl  Office 3 director, said seven suspects were arrested during the operations.

In a buy-bust in Brangay Lourdes Northwest, three high value targets were arrested after selling shabu to a poseur-buyer. The arrested suspects were identified as Lanilou Esguerra, Mark Gerald Toledano, and William Cortez, all of legal age.

The suspects yielded some 207 grams of suspected shabu with a DBB value of P1,407,600.

In Bgy. Balibago, three suspects identified as Jose Roy Estanilla, a high value target,; Christian Rex Manlupig; Apple Arida; and Justine Lopez were arrested in a buy-bust.

Thirteen sachets of suspected shabu with a combined weight of 105 grams with a DBB value of P714,000 were confiscated from the suspects.

The seven suspects are facing charges for violation of Republic act 9165 for possession and selling of illegal drugs, said Col. Rommel Batangan, officer-in-charge of the Angeles City police.

“These series of operations only show that our fight against illegal drugs is not only lip service. As we keep on working double time to stop the proliferation of illegal drugs in the region, we also urge every one to help us in our campaign against illegal drugs,” said De Leon.

He said that the PRO3’s revitalized anti-drug campaign is also in line with the directives of PNP Chief Gen. Debold Sinas to stop all forms of lawlessness and strictly adhere to the “no take policy.”

