2 Bicol cops, 2 civilians held for robbery-extortion

A PHILIPPINE National Police Intelligence Group (PNP-IG)-initiated operation in Bicol region early this week led to the arrest of two local policemen and two civilians accused of extorting P2 million from their target after threatening to kidnap his parents, PNP chief, General Debold M. Sinas said Saturday.

Arrested during the entrapment operation inside the Department of Public Works and Highways Provincial Engineer’s Office in Camalig, Albay were Melody Quides alias ‘Baby,’42; her husband security guard Jay Quides,41; and Police Staff Sergeants Ernan Mullasgo,43; and Gerald Capuz,36, both members of the Camalig Municipal Police Station.

Sinas said members of the PNP-IG’s Regional Intelligence Unit 5, the Police Regional Office 5, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Regional Unit 5 and the PNP Special Action Force arrested the two Quideses, both residents of Purok Lapu-Lapu in Barangay Pantao, Libon, and the two policemen, both residents of Poblacion, Camalig during a sting inside the local DPWH office in Bgy. Salugan 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The entrapment operation was conducted after the victim, Paulino Fernandez Jr., sought the help of the RIU5 in arresting the female Quides and her cohorts after the latter threatened him that his father and mother will be kidnapped if he will fail to heed their P2 million cash demand.

During the entrapment operation, officers confiscated from the suspects the marked money and the two policemen’s PNP-issued 9mm firearms with four magazines containing 59 live ammunition as well as their identification cards and five mobile phones which are now being subjected to a forensic examination, said PNP-IG director, Colonel Warren F. de Leon.

The PNP-IG director said the entrapment operation was initiated by the RIU5 headed by Col. Marcy S. Salting following coordination with PRO5, PNP-CIDG and PNP-SAF officials in the region.

All the suspects are now under the custody of the local CIDG and are facing charges for robbery with intimidation of persons. The two arrested policemen will also be facing administrative charges for grave misconduct, said de Leon.

Publication Source : People's Tonight