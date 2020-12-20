2 brothers wanted for gang crimes killed in gunbattle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO brothers wanted for their involvement in organized crime activities in Northern Mindanao were killed in a gunbattle with agents of the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) out to arrest them in Valencia City, Bukidnon on Friday afternoon, PNP-AKG director, Brigadier General Jonnel C. Estomo announced yesterday.

The slain suspects, identified as Erwin and Emelito Torrejas, exchanged fire with members of the AKG Mindanao Field Unit who tried to arrest them in Purok 3 Kaulayanan in Bgy. San Carlos, Valencia City, at 2 p.m. Friday and were killed, Estomo said in a report to PNP chief, General Debold M. Sinas.

Estomo sakd his men headed by Lt. Col. Clarence Gomeyac were out to arrest Erwin Torrejas on the strength of a warrant for murder issued by Judge Emmanuel Pasal of the Malaybalay City Regional Trial Court Branch 10 on May 8, 2014 with no bail recommended.

The suspect and three other co-accused were identified as the men who killed one Joel Emata on December 14, 2013.

Members of the AKG-MFU spotted the suspect while on board a motorcycle being driven by his brother. When signaled to stop, the suspects ignored the warning and fired shots at the lawmen prompting the officers to retaliate.

Both suspects were hit in their bodies and died while being taken to the Polymedic Hospital. Two chamber-loaded caliber .45 pistols with two loaded magazines and a motorcycle were recovered from the suspects who were described as members of the Batistil Group engaged in gunrunning, gun-for-hire, robbery-holdup, extortion and kidnapping activities in Bukidnon and its surrounding areas.

Estomo also announced the capture of Jenon Casucot, a wanted murder suspect during an operation in Purok 2, Bgy. San Francisco in Talibon, Bohol conducted by members of the AKG Visayas Field Unit headed by Col. Salvador Alacyang on Thursday evening.

Casucot is wanted for the killing of Morena Asael last July 3. A warrant of arrest for murder with no bail recommended was issued against the suspect by Judge Jennifer Marcos of the Tagbilarang City RTC Branch 3 last December 4.

Estomo said Casucot became the no. 10 most wanted person in Dauis, Bohol for killing the victim. The police official said the victim’s relatives also failed to file a formal complaint against the suspect for fear of their lives since the suspect is known to be involved in several killings in their municipality.

Publication Source : People's Journal