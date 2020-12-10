2 dead, 1 wounded in 3 Batangas shooting incidents

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP Gen. Miguel Malvar, Batangas — Two were declared dead and one was injured in three separate shooting incidents in the towns of Cuenca and Balete and the city of Sto. Tomas here on Wednesday, Police Public Information Office OIC P / Lt. Mary Ann De Villa Espina said.

Batangas police director Col. Rex Arvin T. Malimban identified the fatalities as Donar Jay Alfaro and Rodilo Canila Gonzales. A certain Carlos Braga, Jr. is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Based on a report to Malimban by police chief Capt. Hazel L. Suarez of the Cuenca Municipal Police Station, Alfaro died on the spot when shot in the head by unknown suspects on board a Suzuki Smash motorcycle in Poblacion 3, of the said town around 5:50 a.m.

According to the top cop of Balete MPS, Capt. Rhyan L. Olave, Canila was also shot by unidentified assassins around 6:30 p.m. in Bgy. Magapi, in this town. The victim was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Braga, Jr. was shot by an unidentified suspect while walking along the highway of Bgy. Poblacion 4, Sto.Tomas City at 5:20 p.m., the city police said.

Publication Source : People's Tonight