2 KFR suspects die in shootout

COMBINED officers of the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) and Antipolo City Police yesterday shot dead two armed members of a notorious organized crime gang involved in kidnap for ransom and other lawless activities in Rizal, a report to PNP chief, General Debold M. Sinas said.

PNP-AKG director, Brigadier Gen. Jonnel C. Estomo identified the slain suspects only as alias’ Kelly’ and alias ‘Roy.’

Estomo added that the two suspected members of the Mokong Crime Gang operating in Rizal and Metro Manila clashed with officers along Marcos Highway in Sitio Painuman in Bgy. Inarawan, Antipolo City around 5:40 a.m. yesterday and died as a result.

No casualty was reported on the side of the PNP.

According to Estomo, the suspects were on board a motorcycle without license plate when they ignored a police checkpoint and opened fire at his men with a machine pistol and a handgun sparking the gunbattle.

“These criminals would not surrender and would even challenge the lawmen to a shootout. Our team responded well in such a risk-taking confrontation with these hardcore armed criminals,” Sinas said as he commended the PNP-AKG operatives for their achievement.

Estomo said the leader of the Mokong Group identified as Ryan Bonn dela Cruz is the subject of several warrants of arrest for gunrunning, robbery, kidnapping-for-ransom, and illegal drugs.

He added that the group is one of their primary targets this year.