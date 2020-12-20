2 members of Almazan Drug Group killed in Laguna shootout

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO suspected members of the Almazan Drug Group were killed in a shootout with the Drug Enforcement Team (DET) Intel operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Unit of Laguna PPO and Sta Rosa police following an anti-illegal drug operation Friday morning in Bgy. Tagapo, Sta Rosa City, Laguna.

PLt. Col. Arvin Avelino, Provincial Intelligence Unit chief, identified the slain suspects as Gerald Samson, 29, of Bgy. Langkiwa, Biñan City, Laguna, and Jomard Santos Bolajo, 27, of Bgy.Putatan, Muntinlupa City.

Samson was listed as a High Value Individual in Laguna.

The operatives led by PCaptain Fernando Credo, of the Sta Rosa police under the supervision of PLt.Col.Avelino conducted a buy-bust at at around 4:30 a.m. along Nia Road in Florence Ville, Bgy. Tagapo, Sta Rosa City, which resulted in an armed confrontation with the suspects.

Seized at the scene of the shootout were 10 medium heat-sealed plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing more or less 50 grams with an estimated street value of P330,000, buy-bust mone, six scanned P1,000 bills with same serial numbers-GR187739, an original P1,000 bill with serial number-GR187739 , caliber 45 pistol with inserted magazine/ chamber loaded without serial number, Smith Wesson caliber. 38 revolver loaded with ammunition without serial number, an improvised shotgun without serial number, five 12-gauge live ammonition (shotgun), four live ammos placed inside its magazine, two caliber 45 FCCs, six 9mm FCCs, three caliber . 38 revolvers live ammo, a caliber 38 revolver fired cartridge case,a Honda TMX tricycle bearing plate number DO-6907, black/gray sling bag, and cash

Prior to confrontation, a police poseur buyer managed to buy suspected shabu worth P7,000 from the suspects.

The suspects sensed they were transacting with police officers and tried to escape while firing shots at the lawmen, resulting in the shootout that killed them.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight