2 men shot dead within 12 hours in Sta. Rosa

The bullet-riddled vehicle of the slain 75-year-old trader. Photo by STEVE A. GOSUICO

STA. ROSA, Nueva Ecija — Another murder incident involving a 75-year-old businessman driving a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) was perpetrated by an unidentified assailant along a bridge in broad daylight on Monday afternoon here.

Town officer-in-charge Major Fortune Dianne A. Bernardo identified the slain trader as Nicasio Yuson Jr., of Bgy. Sapang, Jaen, Nueva Ecija.

Yuson was driving his gold mica metallica Toyota Fortuner SUV with license plates UPQ-427 when the gunman arrived and shot him several times inside his vehicle.

The gun attack occurred along the Sta. Rosa bridge in Bgy. La Fuente at 12:45 p.m.

It was the second murder incident in this town that occurred within 12 hours.

On early Monday morning, a 38-year-old man from Palayan City was shot dead by a motorcycle-riding assassin.

Bernardo identified the slain victim as Ammar De Leon, of Sitio Alorma, Bgy. Doňa Josefa, Palayan City.

De Leon’s unidentified assailant drove black motorcycle and was clad in black jacket and black helmet.

Bernardo said the suspect escaped.

Investigation showed the victim was drinking liquor with his cousin in front of a house in Bgy. Mapalad at 12:40 a.m. when the attack occurred.

The gunman alighted from a motorcycle and successively shot the victim in the head and different parts of the body.

