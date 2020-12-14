2 rebels yield to PRO3

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Two members of CPP-NPA surrendered to San Jose City, Nueva Ecija authorities over the weekend through the efforts of the Regional Task Force on Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict.

Police Regional Office 3 director Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon identified the surrenderees as “Ka Nigan/Ka Ronnie,” former member of NPA under Josefino Corpuz command and of MAMBAYU under AMGL Nueva Ecija; and “Ka Joey,” former member of a squad under Arcadio Peralta Command.

De Leon said the two will be endorsed for the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program.

Publication Source : People's Tonight