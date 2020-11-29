200 indigent women gain from Mabalacat livelihood program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MABALACAT CITY, Pampanga – Some 200 indigent women benefitted from a livelihood program of the local government here, which included entrepreneurial training for the recipients.

Mayor Crisostomo Garbo said P2 million was disbursed by the city government for the initial implementation of the program wherein each of the recipients received P10,000.

“By next month, we intend to provide 70 more eligible women with cash that they could use to start their own small businesses,” he said.

Garbo added the program is known as Women Empowerment through Livelihood Entrepreneurship Advancement Program (WE LEAP).

Out of the 200 beneficiaries, 61 or 30.5 % are solo parents, one or 0.5% belongs to the category under Persons with Disabilities, 11 or 5.5% are senior citizens, and 127 or 63.5% were tagged as indigent.

The program is in response to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and the city government’s mandate to promote women empowerment and gender equality.

It aims to help eligible program recipients enhance existing small or medium micro- enterprise recover from economic losses from the pandemic or those who are interested to start-up business by offering financial or capital assistance and to enhance and develop business skills and capabilities of eligible program recipients through the provision of a comprehensive entrepreneurial training program.

Based on the initial monitoring and evaluation, beneficiaries of this program are in the process of establishing and enhancing their chosen businesses. This includes procurement of their supplies, materials and commodities while others were already started selling their products.

