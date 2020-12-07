23 new COVID-19 cases in Batangas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BATANGAS has 23 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total of infected persons in the province to 10,857, a local Department of Health (DOH) official said on Sunday.

There have been 10,045 recoveries and 315 deaths.

There are 13 new COVID-19 cases in Batangas City, three in Bauan town, five in San Pascual and two in Padre Garcia.

Batangas is still under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

Governor Dodo Mandanas always reminds every Batangueño to follow minimum health standards such as physical distancing, frequent hand washing, and wearing of face masks and face shields when leaving home.

Publication Source : People's Tonight