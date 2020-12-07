Home>News>Provincial>23 new COVID-19 cases in Batangas

23 new COVID-19 cases in Batangas

Jojo C. Magsombol2

BATANGAS has 23 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total of infected persons in the province to 10,857, a local Department of Health (DOH) official said on Sunday.

There have been 10,045 recoveries and 315 deaths.

There are 13 new COVID-19 cases in Batangas City, three in Bauan town, five in San Pascual and two in Padre Garcia.

Batangas is still under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

Governor Dodo Mandanas always reminds every Batangueño to follow minimum health standards such as physical distancing, frequent hand washing, and wearing of face masks and face shields when leaving home.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Jojo C. Magsombol
Jojo C. Magsombol

Suggested Articles
Opinion

A grateful heart

People's Tonight
AMIDST our current COVID-19 Health Crisis each brand new day should be greeted with thanksgiving. “Praise the Lord! O give
Traslacion
Metro

Traslacion 2021 cancelled due to covid

Itchie G. Cabayan
FOR the very first time, there will be no holding of the annual ‘Traslacion’ or grand procession of the venerated
Flood
One of the flood-control projects in MIMAROPA Region which was designed to prevent flooding in the area.
Nation

Infra and aggie losses from twin typhoons hit P11B

Hector Lawas
THE National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) yesterday reported that twin typhoons Rolly and Ulysses have caused more
Nation

Manila Water Laboratory Services recognized as Laboratory of Excellence

People's Journal
MANILA Water Laboratory Services (MWLS) was recently acknowledged as a Laboratory of Excellence after rounds of proficiency testing by Waters