23 sabungeros held in Batangas

Jojo C. Magsombol6

CAMP Gen. Miguel Malvar, Batangas — Authorities arrested 23 sabungeros in various raids conducted in the towns of Calatagan, Bauan, Talisay, and Sto Tomas City in Batangas recently, according to a report to Batangas police director Col. Rex Arvin T. Malimban.

P / Lt.Col Roderick Tonga, Bauan town police chief, sais his policemen arrested suspects identiifed as Rio Parami, Regan Cadevida, Ramil Era, Sonny Boy Dela Cruza, Romy Buensalida and Dennis Manalo y Era during an online cockfighting event in Bgy. San Andres 1, at around 12:30 a.m. on December 19.

Police confiscated bet money and a laptop from the suspects.

In Calatagan town, the arrested suspects were identified as Tirso Lacabe, Mel Jay Avendano, Frodencio Dalipu, Ricky Celestino , Remark Celestino, Mark Jesse Cortesano, Biboy Lopido and Richard Celestino.

The suspects were nabbed by town police headed by top cop Major Carlo C. Caceres while betting at a tupda in Bgy. Poblacion 4, at 11:30 a.m. on December 18.

Five fighting cocks, two gaffs, and bet money were seized from the suspects.

In Talisay town, five sabungeros were arrested by police led by head cop Captain LLewelyn A. Reyes in another on-line cockfight at around 1:30 p.m. December 18, in Bgy. Poblacion 1.

Authorities recovered bet money at the scene.

Sto Tomas police handcuffed three suspects caught playing tupada in Bgy. San Miguel here at 11 a.m.

Two fighting cocks, cash money, and gaffs were confiscated from the suspects.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
