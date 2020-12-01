3 communist rebels surrender to PRO3

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Three former members of communist groups have surrendered to the Police Regional Office 3 as part of the Philippine National Police’s campaign to bring back rebels to the government’s side.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano De Leon, PRO3 director, said that the two former members of Pulang Mandirigma under Josefhino Corpuz Command in Nueva Ecija voluntarily submitted themselves to the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, PIB-NEPPO, RIU3, RID PRO3, 303rd MC RMFB3, 84th IB 7ID PA, and Pantabangan and Carranglan police thatconducted a special intelligence operation in the said province.

In Tarlac, a former member of the Milisyang Bayan voluntarily surrendered to RIU3 together with Mayantoc MPS, PIU/ PSOTG, 22nd SAC 2nd SAB and 2nd PMFC all of Tarlac PPO, 304th and 302nd RMFB 3, RID SCU 3 and NICA 3.

De Leon said that efforts of the PRO3 to convince active and inactive rebels to surrender is pursuant to President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order Number 70 to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC).

He said that PRO3, together with all member agencies of the RTF-ELCAC 3, will continue the “whole of sector” approach against communist rebels to achieve peace and national unity which is also in line with directives of PNP Chief Gen. Debold Sinas.

