3 drug peddlers fall in Mabalacat, Angeles

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Two suspected drug pushers were arrested in separate buy-busts in Mabalacat City and Angeles City yesterday that led to the confiscation of P142,000 worth of shabu.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano De Leon, Police Regional Office 3 director, identified the suspect arrested in Mabalacat as Reynante Bitco, who is listed in the police drug watchlist and a resident of Barangay Tabun.

Operatives seized from Bitco four medium-size transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing 20 grams with a street value of P136,000 and the P500 marked money used in the buy-bust, according to Mabalacat City police chief Lt. Col. Rossel Cejas.

Bitco’s cohort, identified as Mark Carlo Serrano, also a drug-watch listed person, was able to elude arrest on board a blue Nissan sedan without plate number.

In Angeles City, one Bryan Martinez, a security guard and resident of Bgy. Pulung Maragul was arrested in a buy-bust operation. He is in the city police drug watchlist.

Confiscated from the suspect were six small sachets of suspected shabu weighing one gram with estimated value of P6.800.

Col. Patrick Sangalang, city police director, said witnesses were requested for inventory and marking of evidence in compliance with Sec. 21 of Republic Act 9165 and that appropriate charges will be filed against the suspect.

Publication Source : People's Tonight