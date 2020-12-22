3 lawless elements, guide die in S. Cotabato encounter

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THREE lawless elements and a guide of operating troops were killed while another one was wounded in an encounter the other day in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

This was confirmed by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)-Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) Chief Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr.

Vinluan identified the fatalities as Tho Catucan and his companions Jer Maguisulan and Rabino Kutin.

Vinluan said also killed during the encounter was a guide of the operating troops in the area.

Another guide was also wounded.

Operativesfrom the 5th Special Forces Battalion and Polomok Municipal Police Station were about to serve a warrant of arrest for a case of murder against Catucan in Purok 1, Barangay Sumbakil when they were fired upon by the suspect and his alleged cohorts.

Troops recovered a caliber .45 pistol and a 9MM UZI sub-machine pistol from the encounter site.

Meanwhile, the military expressed condolences to the bereaved family of the killed guide.

“On behalf of the operating troops, I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to the family and relatives of the killed guide. I, likewise, commend his bravery and heroic deed,” said Brigadier General Roy Galido, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade.

Joint Task Force Central Commander Major General Juvymax Uy said the incident should serve as a warning to the terrorists and other lawless elements that “taking up arms against the security forces will never resolve conflicts but rather create more chaotic situations.”

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight