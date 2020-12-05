3 nabbed, P330K shabu seized in Laguna drug bust

0 SHARES Share Tweet

POLICE operatives arrested two women believed members of the “Almazan Drug Group” and a man during a buy bust Friday afternoon in Biñan City, Laguna.

Calabarzon Regional Director PBGen. Felipe Natividad identified the arrested suspects as a certain Madam, resident of Dasmarinas City, Cavite, a High Value Individual and suspected member of the Almazan Drug Group, a certain Alimosa, of Dasmarinas City, Cavite; and a certain Anisah, also of Dasmarinas City.

The suspects were nabbed at around 5:30 p.m. at the Asia Bussiness Center in Bgy. Sto Nino, Binan City by Drug Enforcement Unit and Laguna PPO operatives.

Recovered during the operation were 10 sachets containing suspected shabu with an estimated weight of more or less 50 grams and estimated DDB value of P330, 000, black pouch, a genuine P1,000 bill and six pieces xeroxed P1,000 bills,suspected illegal drug money amounting to P5,000, an Oppo Reno and blue Toyota Hilux.

The arrested suspects will be presented for inquest proceeding before the Office of the City Prosecutor of Biñan City for violation of Article II of R.A. 9165 (Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

