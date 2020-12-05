Home>News>Provincial>3 nabbed, P330K shabu seized in Laguna drug bust

3 nabbed, P330K shabu seized in Laguna drug bust

Gil Aman8

POLICE operatives arrested two women believed members of the “Almazan Drug Group” and a man during a buy bust Friday afternoon in Biñan City, Laguna.

Calabarzon Regional Director PBGen. Felipe Natividad identified the arrested suspects as a certain Madam, resident of Dasmarinas City, Cavite, a High Value Individual and suspected member of the Almazan Drug Group, a certain Alimosa, of Dasmarinas City, Cavite; and a certain Anisah, also of Dasmarinas City.

The suspects were nabbed at around 5:30 p.m. at the Asia Bussiness Center in Bgy. Sto Nino, Binan City by Drug Enforcement Unit and Laguna PPO operatives.

Recovered during the operation were 10 sachets containing suspected shabu with an estimated weight of more or less 50 grams and estimated DDB value of P330, 000, black pouch, a genuine P1,000 bill and six pieces xeroxed P1,000 bills,suspected illegal drug money amounting to P5,000, an Oppo Reno and blue Toyota Hilux.

The arrested suspects will be presented for inquest proceeding before the Office of the City Prosecutor of Biñan City for violation of Article II of R.A. 9165 (Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Gil Aman

Suggested Articles
Provincial

5 killed in Nueva Vizcaya landslide

Alfred P. Dalizon
HEAVY continuous rain triggered a landslide in Quezon, Nueva Vizcaya trapping at least five persons to death on Thursday, a
Nation

Need for permanent evacuation centers in disaster-prone areas cited

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
A BICOLANO lawmaker on Sunday underscored anew the urgency of building permanent evacuation centers in disaster-prone areas following the triple
murder incident
The bullet-riddled vehicle of the slain 75-year-old trader. Photo by STEVE A. GOSUICO
Provincial

2 men shot dead within 12 hours in Sta. Rosa

Steve A. Gosuico
STA. ROSA, Nueva Ecija -- Another murder incident involving a 75-year-old businessman driving a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) was perpetrated
World

Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID vaccine trial as participant becomes ill

People's Tonight
WASHINGTON (AFP) -- Johnson & Johnson said Monday it had temporarily halted its Covid-19 vaccine trial because one of its