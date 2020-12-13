Home>News>Provincial>4 ‘real estate scammers’ nabbed

4 ‘real estate scammers’ nabbed

FOUR suspected real state scammers or ‘kolorums’ were arrested by the joint forces of Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the National Bureau of Investigation in Cavite, last Friday, authority reported yesterday.

Nabbed were Joana Marie Cruzada of Alfonso, Cavite; Joana Marie Viray, also of Alfonso; Felmarich Dagohoy of Taguig City, and Jovannie Cruz of Angat, Bulacan.

The four were arrested during an entrapment operation set up by DHSUD and NBI at around 3 p.m. in Barangay Sucat, Alfonso.

The suspects were allegedly involved in selling properties at Alta Vista without any certificate of registration and license to sell from DHSUD. They claimed to be part of 1Premier Land Marketing Company, an alleged marketing arm of the developer of Alta Vista. However, 1Premier is not registered with DHSUD.

Scammers in the real estate industry are widely known as “kolorum” agents who operate without proper legal documents.

DHSUD Secretary Eduardo D. Del Rosario said the successful operation shall serve as a reminder to all that the department, in close coordination with government law enforcement agencies, is relentless in its drive to protect the general public.

This is a big blow to real estate scammers, who prey on unsuspecting home buyers, and a huge boost to DHSUD’s ongoing intensified campaign against unscrupulous individuals operating in the real estate industry,” said Del Rosario.

It shall serve as a stern warning to all. DHSUD, along with our partner-law enforcement agencies like the NBI, means business in our drive against scammers and we are committed in protecting the public from these sinister activities,” he added.

The housing czar lauded the DHSUD-Regional Office 4A headed by Atty. Jeck Otero, and the NBI for the successful operation.

Del Rosario urged other DHSUD Regional Offices to intensify their respective drives against real estate scammers.

Let me stress that we will not stop until these unscrupulous individuals in the real estate industry are arrested and put behind bars,” the DHSUD chief vowed.

