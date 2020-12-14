Home>News>Provincial>4 rebels killed in Occ. Mindoro encounter

4 rebels killed in Occ. Mindoro encounter

Gil Aman7

CAMP CAPINPIN, Tanay, Rizal – The Army’s 2nd Infantry Division encountered more or less 20 NPA terrorists, leaving four rebels dead in Rizal, Occidental Mindoro on Monday.

The intense firefight in Sitio Surong, Bgy. Aguas, Rizal that lasted 30 minutes also led to the recovery of eight high-powered firearms and voluminous enemy documents.

The encounter came after concerned citizens notified the soldiers of the terrorists’ presence in the area.

Col. Jose Augusto Villareal, commander of the 203rd Brigade, reported that there were no casualties on the government side.

The recent Senate hearings exposing the NPA’s truest nature of deceiving and sowing fear to our people created significance in our campaign to raise awareness and eventually push these terrorists toward their annihilation,” said Villareal.

The Occidental Mindoro and Rizal TF-ELCAC’s strong desire to address issues through Serbisyo Caravans which set foot in Bgy. Manoot, a neighboring barangay of Aguas just three days ago added a strong factor on this milestone.

MGen. Greg T-Almerol, commander of 2ID, extolled the bravery and cooperation of the residents in the war against insurgency.

Your bravery fuels your soldiers’ commitment to finally end terrorism in our country. Together, we will surely bring down this barrier that prevents our nation from achieving peace and progress.

Almerol also offered his condolences to the families left behind by those who died during the encounter.

No family should have to suffer like this. To those who are still bearing arms, please abandon this senseless armed struggle and make use of the government’s E-CLIP program to help you rebuild your new life with your families,” added Almerol.

Since 2019, 2ID has continued its commitment in defending Southern Tagalog with the recovery of 202 firearms and the fall of 568 NPAs across its area of responsibility.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Gil Aman

