5 drug traffickers held in Ecija stings

Steve A. Gosuico15

CABANATUAN CITY — Police arrested five suspected illegal drug traffickers during separate buy busts in the towns of San Isidro and Bongabon on Thursday.

In San Isidro, undercover operatives nabbed widow Alona Mendoza, 43, of Bgy. Samon, this city, and Viriginio Duzon Jr., 25, alias Buknoy, of Payatas, Quezon City during a drug sting conducted in Bgy. Calaba at 5 p.m.

Police head Major Joel Dela Cruz said some 38 plastic sachets with shabu worth about P50,000 were confiscated from the two suspects, including the P500 buy-bust money from Mendoza.

In a separate operation, Dela Cruz said they nabbed Antonio Leganson, 46, alias Puga, laborer, of Purok 3, Bgy. Bonifacio, and businessman Wilson Calubag, 26, alias Inton, of Bgy. Polilio, both of this city.

Some P7,500 worth of shabu was seized from the suspects during the operation conducted in Bgy. Malapit at 10:30 p.m., said Dela Cruz

In Bongabon, collared was Edmund Navarette, 52, tricycle driver, of Bgy. Bantug, Science City of Muñoz, who is included as a drug personality in the town’s watchlist.

Anti-drug operatives under the supervision of town police commander Major Steven Dela Cruz conducted the buy bust in Bgy. Sisilang at 3:16 p.m. Seized were P500 in buy bust money and P500 worth of shabu.

Past President, Nueva Ecija Press Club, Inc.

