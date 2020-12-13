Home>News>Provincial>5 NPA rebs yield in Eastern Visayas

5 NPA rebs yield in Eastern Visayas

POLICE Regional Office 8 director, Brigadier Gen. Ronaldo F. de Jesus yesterday announced the surrender of five New People’s Army members who also turned over their weapons to authorities in Samar province.

In a report to Philippine National Police chief, General Debold M. Sinas, the Eastern Visayas police director said the five yielded three caliber .45 pistols, a 5.56 Bushmaster assault rifle and several magazines containing live ammunition following their decision to surrender and avail of the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program.

The five were identified only thru their nom de guerre ‘Ka Suyang,’ ‘Ka Babi,’ Ka Jimboy,’ ‘Ka Jepoy’ and ‘Ka Kaskid/Oscar/Police.

De Jesus said the five were members of the Jorge Bolita Command of the CPP-NPA Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee operating in Samar island.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Author of the ‘Mamang Pulis’ series and Crame Files | A Journal Group reporter since 1988 and recipient of dozens of national awards from the PNP/DILG/PDEA/DDB/NAPOLCOM and the private sector | Winner of two (2) prestigious Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) for Best Investigative Report | A Finalist for another CMMA Best Investigative Report | A 3-time Journal Group Employee and Top Reporter of the Year

