5 suspects nabbed during an anti-drug operation in North Cotabato

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Combined elements from 90th Infantry (Bigkis-Lahi) Battalion, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 12 (PDEA-12), and Pikit Municipal Police Station arrested five suspects and seized illegal drugs during an anti-drug operation in Barangay Poblacion, Pikit, North Cotabato on June 29, 2021.

The apprehended suspects were identified as Vicente Sambo Pacheco, Mark Sambo Pacheco, John Melchor Pacheco Coleta, Robert Louise Pacheco Cadalso, and Ryan Layna Dela Serna.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Rommel Mundala, Commanding Officer of 90IB, recovered from the suspects were more or less 15 grams of illegal drugs with an estimated market value of Php102, 000.00 and several drugs paraphernalia.

“Our strong collaboration with other government security forces resulted in this accomplishment which aims to protect our communities from drug syndicates,” Lt. Col. Mundala said.

Major General Juvymax R Uy, Commander 6ID and Joint Task Force Central lauded the troops for their active support in the government’s campaign against illegal drugs and other forms of criminalities.

“The JTF Central along with other law enforcement agencies are committed to addressing not only the threat of terrorism in Central and South Central Mindanao but also illegal drug syndicates and other forms of criminalities,” MGen. Uy said.