65 schools benefit from CDC’s Brigada Eskwela 2020

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CLARK FREEPORT— Sixty-five schools from the Metro Clark areas and adjacent communities of this Freeport recently benefitted from Clark Development Corporation’s (CDC) Brigada Eskwela 2020, one of CDC’s various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs.

“We are really a booming economic zone. We have been earning sufficiently and our task is to help locators succeed with their business but at the same time we really want to share the responsibility of being part of the growth of our communities,” Officer-in-Charge (OIC) for the Office of the President Engr. Mariza O. Mandocdoc said during the turnover of donations.

Construction and paint materials for the beautification and improvement of the school facilities were donated to several schools in the cities of Angeles, Mabalacat, and San Fernando; municipalities of Porac, Lubao, Magalang, and Floridablanca all in Pampanga.

The municipalities of Bamban and Capas in Tarlac also received the donations, including the Air Force Elementary School inside the Air Force City in Clark.

Also distributed were printers, bond papers, pad papers, ring binds, notebooks, face masks, face shields, gallons of alcohol, and sanitizer and soap dispensers.

SMK Electronics, represented by General Affairs Supervisor Josephine David, was among the contributors.

Also present in the said activity were School Governance and Operations Division (SGOD) Angeles City Education Program Supervisor Edgar Manabat, PhD.; Mabalacat OIC Asst. Schools Division Superintendent Leonardo Canlas, PhD.; and Tarlac Public Schools District Supervisor Nicolasa Camaya, among others.

During the activity, Mandocdoc also highlighted the importance of education through her inspiring message.

“This project has been going on for several years. It started in 2012 but it has scaled up under the program of our CSR group. And this is something very close to our hearts because in CDC, we really believe in being part of the growth of the community,” she said.

Brigada Eskwela is a joint project of CDC and its partner locators which has been held annually since 2012.

It aims to mobilize parents, alumni, non-government organizations, teachers, students, and other individuals to volunteer their time and skills to do repairs, maintenance work, and clean-up of public elementary and secondary schools.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight